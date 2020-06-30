Protestors used their numbers Sunday to shut down North Main Street at Blankinship Oil, where on Saturday a white adult fought a black teen. P…

Peace & Power Rally

A Peace & Power Rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at The Branches Park (Leon Williams Park). The rally is to organize and strategize as a community, according to Westley Martin, an organizer. Attendees are encouraged to wear black.

“We are doing this to organize and create strategies to get justice,” Martin said in a Facebook post. “Though we want to do other things to express our anger, we believe this is one of our best options. Here are a few demands we will be covering: No. 1: we want those men arrested; No. 2: we want to apply pressure on our police departments; No. 3: we want to hold the City of Paris accountable for working alongside the Bershirs Construction company.

“We will discuss ways that we can make a change if we do this.”