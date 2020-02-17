Registration is open for the first Paris-area summit focused on homelessness.
The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition will host the summit April 17 at Paris Junior College’s continuing education department in the Bobby Walters Building from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The summit is free and registration is open now via the coalition’s Facebook page: facebook.com/LamarCountyHomelessCoalition and at facebook.com/events/s/homeless-summit/2486910811574397/?ti=as or eventbrite.com/e/homeless-summit-tickets-93176476349?aff=affiliate1.
Attendees will learn about various topics related to homelessness including mental health, lived experience, the effects on youth, criminalization of homelessness, local law enforcement perspectives and current local services.
Presenters from across the state will discuss how their communities are working to end homelessness. Organizers emphasized the event is free, but registration and a ticket are required as space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.