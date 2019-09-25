THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Dr. David Gibo, ”How DNA testing works.”
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Rosalie Lodge No. 527: 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:30 p.m., stated meeting, Main Street, Bogata.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Save the Frisco Depot Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frisco Depot, 309 N. B St., Hugo, Oklahoma, sponsored by Choctaw County Historical Society, lectures, vendors, silent art auction and tours (fees apply); parking along east side of Lions Park.
SUNDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; noon, Birthday Lunch; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean and R. Peevy will discuss agencies for victim support.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
OCT. 5
40th Annual Clarksville Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at venues around the Red River County Courthouse; live entertainment, arts and crafts booths,children’s corner, tours of historic properties, food, commemorative T-shirts on sale; proceeds benefit Red River County Historical Society effort to maintain historical sites.
Roxton Annual City-Wide Garage Sales: All over town and surrounding areas, maps available at Roxton Grocery after 6 p.m. Oct. 4, call 903-346-2939.
Deport Chapter No. 1045 OES Scholarship Breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Rosalie Masonic Lodge, on Main /St., Bogata, donations accepted.
Send listings for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax details to 903-785-1263.
