John William “Bill” Page, 88, of Paris, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Medical City Plano.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Cunningham Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Tatum officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery at Cunningham. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Page, the son of Zeb Page and Dessie Lee Ellis Page, was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Cunningham.
He graduated from Cunningham High School. Bill served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge from the military he began working for Southwestern Public Service in Dumas, retiring following a career that spanned more than forty years. After retirement, he and his wife, Shirley, moved back to Lamar County. He was a member of Cunningham Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Shirley Page; his parents, Zeb and Dessie Page; and brothers, Vester and Lester Sloan.
Survivors include his wife of sixteen years, Sandy Page; two children, Rickey Page (Becky) and Sandra Brehm (Terry); grandchildren, Kyle Brehm (Nicole), Kaci Balla (Brad), Landree Page, Channing Page (Ashley), Carson Page and Kali Page; great- grandchildren, Landon and Olivia Brehm, Bailee and Kade Balla and Ollie Page; along with a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Rickey Page, Channing Page, Carson Page, Terry Brehm, Kyle Brehm and Terry Sulsar.
