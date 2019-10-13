John Biard, lifelong Paris resident, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
John was born on June 1, 1950, in Paris, Texas, to John Willie and Margie Biard. He attended Paris public schools, graduating from Paris High School in 1968. He later attended Paris Junior College and the University of Texas at Austin.
After graduating from the University of Texas, he returned to Paris where he was the president of Biard Oil Company and later worked at First Federal Community Bank until his death. He enjoyed his many friends and co-workers at First Federal and his family would like to thank them for putting up with him for so long.
John was a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley having been a past chair of the annual Boys Club Auction and a volunteer little league baseball coach. He was also a past member of the Noon Optimist Club and past president of the Paris Texas Exes.
John is survived by his wife, Debbie Lewis of Paris; three sons, Scott Biard and wife, Shannon, Will Biard and wife, Anne, and Don Biard; brother, Webb Biard; and grandchildren Tyler, Cate, Clary and Grace. He was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Biard.
A good friend to many, always willing to lend a helping hand, and never one to take himself too seriously; he left this life the way he would have wanted — without causing too much of a fuss.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Drake’s Party Barn on Highway 271 North on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. All those who knew him are invited to attend.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley or to the Paris Texas Exes Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
