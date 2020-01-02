Police Police Department investigators serving a search warrant in the 500 block of 2nd Street NE arrested Tony Deshong Robins, 49, of Paris, who was inside, on multiple warrants, including city traffic violations and a parole violation.
A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of a firearm and 64 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said. Robins was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robins was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Robbery suspect burns store employee
Paris Police were called to a theft in the 900 block of Clarksville Street at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found store employees restraining a woman later identified as 43-year-old Rayla Jeanette McCurry of Paris. It was reported that McCurry was seen placing merchandise into her purse, and when she attempted to leave without paying, McCurry pulled out a cigarette lighter and burned one of the employees with it.
McCurry was charged with robbery. She was later taken to county jail, where her bond was set at $7,500, online records state. She remained in jail this morning. The employee did not seek any medical treatment, police said.
Police charge man with assaulting his wife
At 4:46 a.m. Wednesday, Paris police were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Graham Street, where it was reported that Roderick Deshawn Jones, 37, of Paris, had assaulted his wife by strangling her with his hands.
Jones was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath, which is a felony, police said. The complainant sought medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Jones was later taken to county jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Paris man charged with aggravated sexual asssault
Paris Police arrested 32-year-old Ervin Dejuan Gray of Paris at his residence on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault.
The warrant stemmed from an incident that was reported on Dec. 29, 2019. Gray was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, online records state.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 144 calls for service and arrested nine people over the New Year’s holiday period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.