DEC.16 to DEC. 17
Paris Police Department
David Clifford Pitcock, 61: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Melissa Jean Thornburgh, 41: Possession of a controlled subsrance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jimmy Louis Morgan, 61: Bond surrender/Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Roderick DeShawn Jones, 37: Capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibility.
Jason Don Prunty: 37: Capias pro fine/drivign while license invalid, capias pro fine: display expired license plates.
Lindsey Rae Thomas, 27: Bench warrant/assault against a public servant, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport, bond surrender/assault of a public servant, bond surrender/assaultof a peace officer/judge.
Constable Precinct 5
Dalton Ray Worthy, 18: Burglary of a habitation.
