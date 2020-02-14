Billy Joe Higgins, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 13, 1931, to W.F. and Mae Higgins, of Clarksville, Texas.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and eight brothers and sisters, Gerald, Elizabeth, Eunice, D.C., Margaret, Betty, Thelma and James; and his two sons, Gary and J.R.
Bill could be described as a “unique individual”. He marched to the beat of a different drummer; he was bigger than life. The things he enjoyed, he was passionate about. He relished making outrageous comments to liven things up and he loved to talk!
Bill left his hometown of Clarksville, Texas at an early age to join the military. After the military service, he moved to California where he became involved in a number of business ventures, including making and selling skateboards. The choices he made were uniquely his own, both in business and relationships. With them came both happiness and regret.
He had a love of family and roots and in the last year of his life he moved back to his hometown area.
He remained in contact with family members until the end. Along the way, Bill found spirituality and hope for a better life to come. To those who knew him best, he will be remembered with much fondness and a prayer that he is now at peace.
Bill is survived by three children, Carolyn, Janie and Michael. He is also survived by siblings, T.J. (Paula), Babe (Nancy) and Frellie (Jim) Means; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Lanes Chapel Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas.
An on-line guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.