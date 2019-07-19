Rhetta Sampson-Miller, 52, of Paris entered eternal rest on July 11, 2019.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at New Salem Baptist Church, with Bishop Connice Mayes serving as eulogist. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will be held in Restlawn Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.