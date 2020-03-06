MARCH 5 to MARCH 6
Paris Police Department
Farris Esaw Jones, 44: Assault causing bodily injury.
Amanda Fay Hurley,39: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 4 grams in a drug free zone, repeat offencer (two counts).
Christopher Grant Pardee, 39: Violation of parole, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, pemalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Fred Melford Bland, 57: Capias pro fine/no liability insurance, capias pro fine, driving while license invalid.
Seth Branum Harvey, 42: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Ronald Muyers, 27: No motorcycle operator’s license, asssault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jonathan Shannon Howard, 37: District court commit/sex offender’s duty to register.
Neiman Robertson, 29: Violation of parole.
Constable Precinct 5
Clement Lavern Anderson, 60: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Lori Rochelle Sampson, 37: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), violation of promise to appear (Uniform Act), motion to revoke/theft of property, $50 to $500, motion to revoke/failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
