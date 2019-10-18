Oak Hill Baptist Church will present its annual Brotherhood Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Bishop L.E. Cole of Martin Shiloh Baptist Church of Clarksville as special guest.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Oak Hill Baptist Church is in Arthur City. The Rev. James D. Alexander is pastor. Call 903-732-4574 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.