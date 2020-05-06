Melba Marie Brown, age 65, of Bagwell, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence.
Melba was born on Jan. 3, 1955, in Hereford,Texas, to Marcell and Edith Mauldin.
She enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing Skip-Bo.
She married Donnie Brown on Aug. 5, 1989.
Preceding her in death are her parents; two brothers, Wayne Mauldin and Donald Mauldin; and one sister, Connie Wooten.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Cuthand Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie, of Bagwell; two sons, Jeff Helms and wife, Amanda, of Bogata, Chad Helms and wife, Misty, of Dimple; two step-sons, Clifton Brown and wife, Annette, of Blossom, Kendall Brown and wife, Melinda, of Bagwell, Texas; one daughter, Angela Ruthart and husband, Brad, of Paris; one sister, Adalene Henderson, of Dimple; and two brothers, Morris Mauldin and wife, Mary Sue, of Calera, Oklahoma and Glen Mauldin, of Slayton; as well as 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
