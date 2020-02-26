Lamar County Precinct 3 Constable Steven Hill is hoping to raise about $1,000 to fund scholarships that will help local girls register for Girl’s Softball of Paris play.
“Every year there are several families that find themselves in a financial hardship when it comes to registering their daughter for softball,” Hill wrote on his fundraising page. “Here at GSOP, we try to accommodate as many as we can. But when the (money) runs out, so do the scholarships. All money collected will be used to assist families in registering their daughters for softball.”
The funds will help families with girls ages 4 to 18 who cannot afford the registration fee or equipment.
Girl’s Softball of Paris registration deadline is quickly approaching. To give, visit facebook.com/donate/225760475228725/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.