Ballard Arch Huddleston, 93, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Private burial will be made in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
Mr. Huddleston was born on April 4, 1926, in Red River County, to Arch Prentice Huddleston and Mary Swope Huddleston.
His early education was interrupted by his need to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following his service in the military, he returned to Paris allowing him to attend Paris Junior College and completing his education.
He started his career with the City of Paris as a police officer in the mid-1950s. From this initial introduction into city employment, his career culminated in his retirement from the City of Paris as the Director of Public Works.
His love of aviation was well known and he is noted as being the second person to receive a pilot’s license in Lamar County. He also loved radio controlled model airplanes, camping and traveling. His interest in treasure hunting led him to be a contributing writer in U.S. Treasure Hunter’s magazine. Mr. Huddleston was also an active member in the Elks Lodge.
His wife, Betty Joyce Huddleston, whom he married on Oct.15, 1947, preceded him in death in 1996. Also, preceding him in death, his parents; one brother, Leon Huddleston; and two sisters, Verda Moore and Joanne Goolsby.
Survivors include his daughters, Beverly Walters and husband, Steve, of Bayfield, Colorado, and Barbara Morgan and husband, Richard, of Paris; three grandsons, Jeff Sugg, of Paris, Shane Bolton and wife, Janna, of Paris and Kenny Bolton and wife, Jeri, of Paris; eight great-grandchildren, Blake Sugg and wife, Sydney, Matthew Sugg, Bailey Bolton, Brandon Bolton, Madisyn Bolton, Parker Bolton, Wyatt Harrison and Lucas Harrison; four great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sugg, Lainey Sugg, Mason Roberson and Kolton Harrison; and one sister, Ruth Sparks, of Paris.
