Paris Police Department
Hope Noel McIntire, 40: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (five counts).
Edgar Adran Avarado, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Jor-El Scott, 33: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, criminal trespass.
Chris DeWayne Brooks, 19: Burglary of a habitation.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Mychal Tyler Jones, 29: Driving while intoxicated, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, judgment nisi/criminal trespass, judgment nisi/criminal trespass of a habitation/superfund/infrastructure.
Department of Public Safety
Michael Allen Stilwell, 53: Unsafe speed, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Staff Reports
