Today is the last day to vote early for the March 2020 primaries.
According to Tricia Johnson, Lamar County’s election administrator, only 9.5% of the 30,000 registered voters in the county have come in for early voting.
“This is much slower than I expected,” she said. “Because it’s a presidential year, I compared it to the last presidential election (to order necessary items), and this is nothing like I expected.”
But, she said as of this morning, 30 people had already turned up at the courthouse to vote. Early voting will close at 5 p.m. today.
Oftentimes, when staffers go out on Monday to set up equipment for the election in all the precincts, voters will call the office seeking to vote early, Johnson said, and she and her staff have to direct them to voting on Tuesday.
“If they need to know where to vote, they can always call us,” she said, adding there was always one person manning the office on Monday for questions. “Today would be a good day to call.”
The county has also set up a Facebook page with all the relevant voting information, at https://www.facebook.com/lamarcountyelections/. The county’s election page is www.lamarcountyelections.com. Both pages include precinct information, copies of the ballots for both the Democratic and the Republican primaries, voter eligibility information, voter ID information and more.
