HealthCARE Express, a Texas-based chain of urgent care/occupational medicine clinics, with a location in Paris, has announced its “Pay It Forward Scholarship” Sweepstakes for graduating high school seniors.
High school seniors are asked to give their best advice to younger graduating students. There are three categories available for submission: advice for graduating kindergarteners, advice for graduating fifth-graders, and advice for graduating eighth-graders. The winner of each category will receive a scholarship of $500 to help them prepare for college or vocational school.
To enter, graduates must go to http://payitforward.gohce.com to submit their entry. Entries can take any form, it doesn’t have to be an essay, but it can be if you want. Entries can either be a video or a written piece like a poem or short essay, as long as it somehow relays advice to the students in your submission category. The deadline for submission is June 8.
After the submission period ends, judges at HealthCARE Express will review the entries and select the top five pieces in each category. Then, the submissions will be posted to the HealthCARE Express community Facebook pages. From there, the submissions will be available for voting by the community for a week. The entry with the most votes in each category will be declared the winner.
This scholarship is available to graduating seniors in communities within a 30-mile radius where HealthCARE Express clinics are located. Only one entry is allowed per person. This sweepstake is funded by employees of HealthCARE Express and its associated businesses. For rules and information, visit payitforward.gohce.com.
For information, contact Angela Evans at angela.evans@healthcareexpress.us or call at 903-791-9355, ext. 1037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.