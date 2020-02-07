Larry Kevin Taylor, age 52, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence.
Larry was born on Oct. 5, 1967, in Bay City, Texas, to R.C. and Charlotte Plaisted Taylor.
Larry worked in the field for 26 years and also owned Clarksville Florist with his wife, Nikki. Larry married the love of his life, Nikki Penny, on June 19, 1987 and they were married for 32 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family and flying RC airplanes in his pastime.
His parents; and nephew, Caleb Taylor preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Graveside services are set for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Old Shamrock Cemetery. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Nikki Taylor, of Clarksville; his son, Kevin Waylon Taylor and wife, Hannah, of Ft. Worth; his daughter, Katlin Taylor, of Clarksville; his sister, Judy Morphew and husband, John, of Linden; two brothers, David Taylor and wife, Judy, of Daingerfield and Alan Taylor and wife, Alicia, of Jefferson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tara and April, of Cypress Basin Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cypress Basin Hospice, 207 Morgan St., Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455.
