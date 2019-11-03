BONHAM — In a lengthy session Oct. 24, the Fannin County Grand Jury reviewed 37 cases, District Attorney Richard Glaser said Wednesday. Drug charges topped the list of indictments, along with several fraud and assault charges.
Indictments include the following:
Chrisdelin Barrionuevo-Perez, 36 of Whitewright, indecency with a child sexual contact;
Danielle Elaine Carver, 34 of Bonham, possession controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram; abandonment and endangerment of a child, criminal negligence;
Mitchell Lane Dickeson, 27 of Bonham, three counts of aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Julie Ann Fields, 56 of Bonham, possession controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram; two charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram;
Jessica Louise Garren, 36 of Bonham, three counts forgery financial instrument;
Joseph Anthony Howse, 27 of Bonham, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
Timothy Peter Lancaster, 48 of Bonham, possession of child pornography; possession with intent to promote child pornography;
Chad Allen Mann, 38 of Bonham, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than or equal to 1 gram but less than four grams; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than a gram, in a drug free zone;
Solomon Judah Mcclendon, 26 of Whitewright, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram;
Janette Armstrong Mcfail, 57 of Ladonia, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than or equal to one gram but less than four grams; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than one gram;
Victor Mario Melo, 28 of Kissimmee, Fl, fraud use/possession identifying information for less than five items; tampering with government record defraud/harm;
Daniel Deleen Peeler, 37 of Bonham, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than or equal to one gram but less than four grams; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, enhanced; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, enhanced;
Lisa Marie Perez, 28 of Bonham, Possession controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram;
Abagail Desirae Phillips, 26 of Paris, Possession controlled substance, penalty group one, less than or equal to one gram but less than four grams;
Andy Demond Piper, 33 of Bonham, Possession controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, enhanced;
Cody Shane Prescott, 35 of Bonham, Assault family/household member impede breath/circulation;
Gary Wayne Price, 41 of Honey Grove, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
Jerid Conway Rutledge, 29 of Princeton, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram;
Amber Lea Taylor, 34 of Bells, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, enhanced;
Michael Alan Truelock, 49 of Honey Grove, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Danny Curtis Watson, 50 of Dodd City, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram.
