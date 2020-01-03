Bennie Ricks, 85, of Clarksville, Texas, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at UT Health South Tyler.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. at 11 a.m., at Bonnie’s Chapel of Brownrigg Funeral Home with Pastor D. Ricks serving as eulogist. Viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brownrigg Funeral Home. Interment will be in Fairground Cemetery under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home.
