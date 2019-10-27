BLOSSOM — David Crossland has ghosts and goblins on the brain.
“I work on the haunted house pretty much year-round,” he said. “I’ve always been into Halloween.”
The mastermind behind Blossom’s Afterlife, a haunted house attraction that for the past five years has drawn thousands of people in October, said finding his passion has really helped him build his business.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I used to think that was a stupid thing to say, but it’s true. If you find what you’re passionate about, it’s not work. I get to go over there and create something cool.”
Crossland got his start way back when Prairiland High School hosted its own haunted house. He credits his friend, Melissa Gordon, with getting him into it.
“I tell her to this day, ‘look what you’ve done to me,’” Crossland said, laughing. “I give her a hard time and she comes every year.”
Gordon knew Crossland was really into Halloween, so when she was a senior and he a humble freshman, she invited him to join the seniors in producing the annual haunted house.
“David was such a great guy for that,” Gordon said. “He is very outgoing.”
A former owner of Paris Baby and now working with the Greater Blossom Development Association, Gordon said she was happy when Crossland brought his business to Blossom, and that she was proud of her schoolmate.
“I’m so glad he went down this path,” she said. “He’s a huge advocate for us (the association) and the community. He’s always been encouraging of entrepreneurship. We’re so fortunate to have him.”
After graduating from Prairiland High School in 2003, the last year the school district hosted a haunted house, Crossland went to Paris Junior College to get his degree in business. For a while, he got away from the Halloween spirit, he said.
“I missed scaring people,” Crossland said.
And, he wanted to add to the area’s overall entertainment offerings, he said.
“I’m one of those people, I hate it when people sit around and say, ‘there’s nothing to do in Paris,’” Crossland said.
For a few years, he tried different things, such as a haunted trail and just kept progressing, he said, until five years ago he started up Afterlife in Blossom.
“It definitely grows every year,” he said. “From year one to year two, attendance doubled. And, from year two to now, it’s grown quite a bit as well. We get several thousand people a year.”
And all that spooky goodness comes from the help of family and friends, he said. His dad, Willie, works as his right-hand man, helping build the sets, and on nights and weekends, “he’s right there with me,” Crossland said, in case something breaks down. His mom, Donna, works the ticket booth and helps wrangle the actors as they get ready, and his wife, Heather, handles the graphics and images for the business, as well as wrangles their two children.
“We’re definitely all supportive of each other,” Crossland said.
On a typical night, the haunted house runs with 30 to 35 actors and about five to eight staff members, all to give patrons the scare they are seeking, he said. And, to keep them coming back each year, he has to mix it up. Crossland compares it to the movie business, adding you can’t just put out the same movie every year and expect people to keep buying tickets.
“Every year we set out to do something new,” Crossland said. “We remake 30 to 40% of the haunted house every year. This year, we re-did the asylum portion.
“I get people out here all the time, in the daylight, that can’t believe the amount of detail on the set.”
And, he said, he’s looking into ideas to expand the business beyond the one month of the year.
“There’s definitely other things I have on my drawing board,” Crossland said. “I have the property. I have the ability to do other things. I’m planning my next move.”
