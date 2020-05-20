Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting one new case of COVID-19, a 61-year old female. Today's report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the county to 126 with a total of nine deaths.
Of the reported cases, seven are travel related and 119 are community spread. Thirty-three confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of cases follows:
- 10-19 2 male, 1 female;
- 20-29- 2 male, 9 females;
- 30-39- 9 males, 8 females;
- 40-49 4 male, 14 females;
- 50-59 7 males, 9 females;
- 60-69 14 males, 20 females;
- 70-79 5 males, 11 females; and
- 80 plus 6 males, 5 females.
