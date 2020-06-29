Paris police say they are investigating a disturbance reported at 5:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Main Street involving a 16-year-old black juvenile and an adult white male that resulted in another man producing a handgun.
Police said they were told the white adult and black juvenile got into a physical altercation, and the juvenile knocked the adult out. After that altercation, a white man in a gray pickup pulled up and produced a handgun to break up the fight, police said. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
Officers found him, and he reported the juvenile produced a knife after the altercation with the adult and he stopped to keep any further violence from happening.
Police said they are investigating.
Police investigating shooting at car
Paris police responded to a man with a gun call in the 900 block of SE 23rd Street SE at 2:51 p.m. Friday. It was reported that the driver of a white Dodge Ram pick-up had lost control and had struck a parked Ford pick-up that was sitting in a driveway. Witnesses said two occupants from the white Dodge had fled the scene on foot.
Officers found both occupants and were told that they were being chased and shot at by someone in an older model Grand Marquis car. Officers did see evidence of the Dodge being shot.
No one was injured in the incident and the investigation continues.
Protestor reports being hit by vehicle
At 3:26 a.m. Monday, Paris police were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Collegiate Drive in reference to a security check where it was reported that two large crowds were gathered and possibly going to fight. Officers made contact with a 26-year-old man who reported he had been a part of the protest in the 1800 block of North Main Street in the evening of the previous day and a burgundy Yukon had tried to run over him.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 249 calls for service and arrested four people over the weekend.
