North Lamar High School graduate Austin Allison graduated basic training June 21 with the U.S. Marine Corps in San Diego, California.
He is the son of Jesse and Kaletta Allison and the oldest of live sons. He graduated from high school in 2018 and enlisted in April of this year, before traveling back home to spend ten days with family before heading back to San Diego for further training.
Through his 13-weeks of basic training, Allison completed the required physical and mental demands of every mission. He also had academic training, CFT and CFT, martial arts, swimming and rift qualifications, receiving recognition as an expert marksman.
Allison will receive his first assignment as a Marine after he completes his next training phase.
