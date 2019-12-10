Harold Dewayne Alford, age 78, of Bogata, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.
Harold was born on June 6, 1941, in Red River County to Coy and Carrine Topping Alford. Preceding him in death are his parents; his son, Stephen Dewayne Alford; two brothers, Hubert and Steve Alford; and his sister, Claudia Allen.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with Chaplin Jim Sustaire officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Harold (Papaw Alford) left home in his early teens to learn the auto body trade, to which he became a true expert in the field. He worked throughout the Houston and greater Northeast Texas areas for over 30 years and eventually settled near Lake Palestine where he owned and operated Dogwood City Collision until his retirement.
Harold’s great loves were fishing, good music, southern cooking, cold beer (warm beer, well any beer really), Fox news, President Donald Trump, his beloved dog Gertrude and most of all, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he bragged about to all who would listen.
A voracious reader, his love for books and knowledge of history, especially Texas history, was unparalleled. Many of us told him that he should have been a history teacher, but he would tell us that he was born in the wrong century and that he should have been a cowboy in Texas in the early 1800s.
In our family, you were affectionately given a nickname by Harold and once the name was bestowed upon you, your given name was lost from his memory. When new members came into the family, whether by birth or by marriage, we all anxiously awaited to find out what Papaw’s new name for that person would be!
Harold would say proudly that his death was a result of years of drinking too much beer, smoking a pack a day, eating unhealthy food, not following doctor’s orders and living life on his terms. This, for him, was a life well lived.
Our family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their care, especially chaplains Bryan Peck and Jim Sustaire and his nurse, Sandra Martinez, who went above and beyond, not only giving Harold excellent nursing care, but also becoming a wonderful friend to him as well. Thanks also goes out to his provider, Adam Ornberg.
Survivors include his son, Chris “Bean Ass” Alford and wife, Eyvette “Corvette”, of Bogata; two daughters, Sharon “Hurn” Alford, of Willis and Cindy “Ninny” Thomas and husband, Jim “Idgit”, of Magnolia; his sister, Elizabeth Irwin and husband, Jim, of Detroit; three brothers, Richard Alford, of Bogata, Ronnie Alford, of Mt Vernon and Ray Alford and wife, Teresa, of Bogata; seven grandchildren, Colby “Colbutt”, Collin “Knothead” and wife, Kimberly “Mutt”, Chandal “Punkin” and husband, Blake “Blockhead”, Chelsea “Clancy” and spouse, Kristina “Keystone”, Raquel “Rockhead” and husband, Lance “Peckerhead”, Justin “Jughead” and Cailie “Uuglie” and husband, Brady “Duffus”; and seven great-grandchildren, Caris “Puddin head”, Cale “Buckshot”, Kent “Tator”, Blakely “Tinkerbell”, Anson “L.D.” and the twins, Isaac and Annemarie or “Sit Down” and “Shut Up”; and his beloved companion Gertrude, his rescue dog.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice, or Harold’s choice, the Donald Trump re-election campaign.
Online condolences may be made to the Alford family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
