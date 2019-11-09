As part of ongoing efforts to support 4-H youth nationwide, Tractor Supply Company customers and team members raised $967,681 for the National 4-H Council during this year’s Fall Paper Clover campaign. Because of the campaign’s success, thousands of 4-H youth across the nation will have the opportunity to participate in enriching programs and valuable learning experiences thanks to the dollars raised during the 12-day fundraiser.
This fall’s Paper Clover campaign, which ran from Oct. 9-20, followed the 2019 Spring Paper Clover campaign running from March 27-April 7. Total funds raised for 4-H in Tractor Supply’s 2019 Paper Clover Campaign were more than $1.8 million.
