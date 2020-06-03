Nancy Hess Jackson, of Paris, Texas passed away on June 2 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gwen and Glenn Hess; and a brother, Quinn Hess, all from Illinois.
She is survived by three children, Kim Taylor, of Florida, Jimmy Lamb, of Paris and Tracy McMonigle and husband, Teddy, of Novice. She is also survived by grandson, Cody Henry; granddaughter, Kristen McConnell; and grandson, Noah McMonigle. She had one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a future date with family and close friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
