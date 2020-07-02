Two Paris residents have been arrested on graffiti charges.
David Galloway, 23, and Jalisa Cheyenne Boedigheimer, 20, have been charged with two counts each of graffiti pecuniary loss greater than $100 but less than $750. Both have been released from the Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000 each.
According to jail records, the offenses occurred on June 19, the same day the Paris Police Department opened an investigation into spray painting incidents in downtown and at the Eiffel Tower. The department released video clips of the suspects walking near the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and the Eiffel Tower.
The spray painting incidents followed a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest June 18 on the steps of the Lamar County Courthouse. A building and parking lot downtown and the base of the Eiffel Tower were tagged with orange marking paint with anti-police slang and the initials of the Black Lives Matter and All Cops Are (Expletive) movements.
Early in the investigation, police said the actions were criminal mischief and could range from misdemeanor to felony class depending on the cost of cleaning and any potential damage to the stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.