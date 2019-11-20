Barbara Ruth Raper, 82, of Paris, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 at her residence.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Myre and Philip Taylor officiating.
Barbara was born on July 16, 1937, in Hugo, Oklahoma, the daughter of Alford and Agnes Williams France.
She was a graduate of Ft. Towson High School and was a homemaker. She married Donald Ray Eaton on Feb. 6, 1956, in Hugo, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death in 1969.
On July 9, 1979 she married Lawrence Raper, in Paris, Texas. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2008. She was also preceded in death by three children, Donald Eaton, Anna Eaton and Lisa Eaton; grandson, Joshua Eaton; her parents; and brothers, Frank France and Kelly France.
She is survived by children, Wanda Eaton and David Eaton and wife, DeAnne; grandchildren, Lisa Callicoat and husband, Jeremy, Randa and husband, Patrick, Melanie Warren and husband, Jason, Richard Eaton, Donald Eaton III and wife, Tiffany and Billy Ray Eaton and wife, Kala; great-grandchildren, Tanner Callicoat and wife, Skylar, Raegan Cline and husband, Dakota, Jordan Robles, Harlin Leonard, Dylan Eaton and wife, Chyanne, Dalton Eaton and wife, Nakita, Drake, Meagan, Blakely, Kalynn, Jaxon and Donald Eaton IV, Connor, Caston and Chloe Eaton; five great-great-grandchildren; and her little poodle Gidget.
Special thanks to Signature Home Health and Waterford Hospice and her nurses, Brooke, Brittney, Annette and Francis.
