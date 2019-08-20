Paris police responded to a reported criminal mischief in the 100 block of E. Center Street at 3:57 p.m. Monday and were told someone had “keyed” a Chevrolet pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle along with pouring sugar into the tanks of two lawn mowers.
The estimated damage was over $2,700. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
