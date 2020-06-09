The United Way of Lamar County will be hosting a Children’s Book Drive throughout June. Donations of children’s books can be dropped off at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave. A donation box will be set up out front.
Repeated studies have shown that lack of access to books during the summer presents a drastic loss in reading skill, especially for kids in need, leading to what has been called “Summer Slide.” Children who are given access to books over the summer perform 35% to 40% better on reading achievement tests than those without access to books.
“At the United Way, we fight for the education of all students in our community, and research shows that lower-income kids are the ones most affected by the lack of summer reading. We are hoping that this children’s book drive will help a little in alleviating ‘summer slide,’ and we encourage everyone to donate books,” United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson said.
For information, call 903-784-6642 or visit www.lamarcountyuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.