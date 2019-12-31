LeRoy Bowers, 89, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Brentwood Terrace Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, at Immanuel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randall Scott and the Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bowers, the son of James Willie Bowers and Bertie Francis Harris Bowers, was born on Feb. 6, 1930, in Hopewell.
He attended Hopewell schools and worked a short time at Shiver’s Gulf Station on North Main, before beginning his career at Westinghouse which spanned 15 years. He then opened Bowers Garage where he worked until his retirement.
In 1963, he joined Immanuel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and remained a faithful member. LeRoy had been a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge for several years.
He enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting, dominos, cards and eating breakfast at The Roadhouse Family Diner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Kenneth Alexander; and three brothers, Andrew, Robert and Don Bowers.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Marie Kirtley Bowers, whom he married on Nov. 5, 1949; five children, Vicky Braswell, of Paris, Richard Bowers and wife, Robin, of Paris, Tina Sheridan and husband, Gerald, of Paris, Norvell Bowers and wife, Stacy, of Sulphur Springs and Greg Bowers and wife, Cathy, of Princeton; grandchildren, Katy Churchwell and husband, Patrick, Terrie Acker and husband, Clayton, Tammy Scott, Tonya Scott, Christopher Bowers, Amy Bowers, Alma Shipman, Patrick Bowers, Keith Sheridan and wife, Stefanie, Kyle Sheridan and wife, Jenna, Kacie Bone and husband, J. D., Joshua Bowers and wife, Deanna, Jonathan Bowers, Logan Bowers, Jacob Bowers and Jordan Bowers; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Flora West and Mary Sprabary; and a sister-in-law, Martha Bowers; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Christopher Bowers, Patrick Bowers, Keith Sheridan, Kyle Sheridan, J. D. Bone, Joshua Bowers, Jonathan Bowers and Jacob Bowers. Honorary bearers will be, Patrick Churchwell, James McNeal, Danny Webster, Jordan Bowers, Mike Horne and Phil Span.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to The Shoebox Ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1771 Bonham Street, Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
