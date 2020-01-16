For the third year in a row, Aikin and Justiss elementary schools have been nominated to receive Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards for the 2019-2020 school year by the Flippen Group.
Four years ago, Paris Independent School District leaders began an initiative to transform campuses into an emotionally safe and relationally connected place for students, staff, and parents to come together with a love for learning.
After researching programs used by some of the nation’s most successful schools, Paris ISD chose to bring Capturing Kids’ HeartsTM to its campuses. Teachers and staff have continued to learn processes to connect students with peers and adults on campus and to create classrooms where students are excited to learn.
Since 1990, campuses across the country have experienced amazing outcomes with Capturing Kids’ Hearts tools and processes, creating the socio-emotional safety conducive to learning. Flippen Group provides educators the skills they need to change the trajectory of students’ lives. Openness replaces defensiveness. Judging and feelings of being judged are replaced with acceptance and real connectedness to the school. “Discipline problems nearly non-existent,” and “Academic achievement constantly improving,” are common feedback following Capturing Kids’ Hearts implementation.
Through the National Showcase Schools awards, Flippen Group recognizes schools that build an environment where students and staff feel safe and connected. Flippen Group believes the unsung heroes who produce exemplary outcomes in schools deserve recognition for a job well done.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts campuses are considered for this award based on the following criteria: nomination based on observation; level of implementation of Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes by all staff as measured by online surveys; and data demonstrating that Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture, or academics.
Johnny Lathrop, Leadership Solutions Advisor for Flippen Group said, “Congratulations to Aikin and Justiss for once again receiving showcase campus nominations for 2019-20! Principals Kimberly Donnan and Renee Elmore and their teams are doing outstanding work and living the process. You all are world changers and I encourage you and say thank you for leading and modeling positive behavior with such fidelity!”
Flippen Group will conduct site visits to gather additional data and interview students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Following the site visit, the selection team will review all accumulated data and select campuses as recipients of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards.
