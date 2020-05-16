MAY 14 to MAY 16
Paris Police Department
Thomas Douglas Horton, 50: Driving while intoxicated, second, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Jake Darren Briggle, 30: Assault/family/household member, with previous convictions.
Johnathon Chad Lind, 44: Violation of parole, motion to revoke/possession of a weapon, evading arrest/detention.
Justin Michael King, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, violation of parole.
Angela Shavell Morgan, 42: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Laura Denise Reynolds, 38: Credit/debit card abuse, repeat offender (two counts).
Melissa Renee Smith, 32: Abandon/Endanger a child/criminalneglect, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Wayne Crews Sr., 67: Disorderly conduct/discharge/display of a firearm.
Jaryl Brown, 28: Violation of parole, bond surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams
Hope Noel McIntire, 40: Judgment nisi/theft of property, greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (5 counts).
Constable Precinct 3
Roy Lee Littles Jr., 39: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
