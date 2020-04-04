Everett Elementary Principal Lora Sanders has announced the third six weeks honor roll for the 2019-20 school year.
Second-grade: Chloe Allston, Elijah Armas, Kypten Campbell, Kash Clark, Kallen Craig, David Decker, Paytin Durrett, Elliot Edwards, Anrew Ginther, Zayd Hale, Keyton Hathcock, Cheyenne Herron, Annabella Hignight, Haley Hughes, Kate Hughes, Shiola Johnson, Akshath Kandadi, Phaneul Kwetey, Cassidy Lee, Jude Lehman, Ravyn McCabe-Green, Baylee McCormack, Wade Miller, Andrie Musgrove, Caylee Payne, Joe Peralta, Gunner Rammage, Lukas Reaves, Dixie Reed, Marion Spencer, Lyndin Terrell, Drew Trenchard, Levi Vanderburg, Evelyn Walker, Ella Ward, Mason White, Layla Woodard and Legend Woodard.
Third-grade: Rayleigh Allmon, Bella Amador, Emree Bennett, Liam Broadway, Easton Brown, Hazel Del Toro, Tate Del Toro, Cate Emeyabbi, Raelyn Evers, Vivian Foreman, Addison Fortenberry, Jean Francis, Eslin Frazier, Manning Fuller, Justin Huesca, William Key, Ali Layton, Karson Morrison, Addison Neisler, Ella Nelson, Emma Pedersen, Cohen Ray, Adam Rosson, Augustus Scholta, Callen Sheridan, Kylee Smock, Addisyn Smyers, Mason Thompson, Koltyn Vandermeulen, Cooper Watson, Sophie Wofford, Ayzlie Wolfe and Tommy Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.