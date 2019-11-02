Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Clear overnight skies and light winds helped to bring temperatures back into the 30s overnight. A weak front has kept northern winds coming in, which will bring some area temperatures down to around 32 as we wake up this morning. At 4:30 a.m. in Paris, the temperature was 36.
A surface level high pressure system along the Texas-Oklahoma border will stay put through the afternoon will foster another sunny, but cool day with a high near 58. That high will shift east later tonight, allowing warm southern winds to return. Expect the overnight temperature to drop again to around 36, though, because there will be little to no cloud coverage to trap the daytime heating.
Sunday will finally shake some of the cold, with a high of 61 forecast under sunny skies. Sunday night won't be as cold either as the overnight low is expected to drop only to 41. Monday will follow the pattern by returning daytime temps to the mid-60s just ahead of our next wet weather system.
Make today your best Saturday, and don't forget to roll the clock back one hour before you head to bed!
