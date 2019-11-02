Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!

Clear overnight skies and light winds helped to bring temperatures back into the 30s overnight. A weak front has kept northern winds coming in, which will bring some area temperatures down to around 32 as we wake up this morning. At 4:30 a.m. in Paris, the temperature was 36.

A surface level high pressure system along the Texas-Oklahoma border will stay put through the afternoon will foster another sunny, but cool day with a high near 58. That high will shift east later tonight, allowing warm southern winds to return. Expect the overnight temperature to drop again to around 36, though, because there will be little to no cloud coverage to trap the daytime heating. 

Rain Returns.jpg

A warm front will move through the area Monday with isolated showers possible Monday night across East Texas. Isolated showers and storms are possible across all of North and Central Texas Tuesday. More widespread rain and storms are expected Wednesday night and Thursday along with a strong cold front moving through Thursday. Pleasant weather is on tap for next Friday and next weekend.

Sunday will finally shake some of the cold, with a high of 61 forecast under sunny skies. Sunday night won't be as cold either as the overnight low is expected to drop only to 41. Monday will follow the pattern by returning daytime temps to the mid-60s just ahead of our next wet weather system. 

Make today your best Saturday, and don't forget to roll the clock back one hour before you head to bed!

Saturday Fall Back.jpg

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 AM Sunday, November 3rd. It would be a great time to practice your fire drill at home and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and NOAA Weather Radio! Sunrise and sunset will be an hour earlier on Sunday.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

