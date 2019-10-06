Tractor Supply Company raises funds for 4-H
Tractor Supply Company continues its mission to support youth in their local communities by launching its Fall Paper Clover campaign, a biannual fundraiser in partnership with National 4-H Council to provide scholarships for 4-H members.
The Paper Clover fundraiser provides thousands of dollars each year to offer opportunities for youth to attend conferences, 4-H camps and other developmental programs across the nation. This fall, Tractor Supply is asking for customers to help them reach the $1 million goal by raising awareness of the campaign via social media shares of their paper clover donations with #DonateAMillion.
To participate in the Fall Paper Clover campaign, Tractor Supply customers and team members can purchase a paper clover from Wednesday through Oct. 20 at stores nationwide. Customers also have the opportunity to donate online when making a purchase at TractorSupply.com.
Each donation benefits youth within the state where it was collected, providing scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs.
Jordan new executive director at Cypress Basin
The Cypress Basin Hospice Board of Directors has announced it has a new executive director, Ashley Jordan, a registered nurse.
Jordan began her nursing career as a licensed vocational nurse in 2006, gained her registered nurse degree in 2011, and her bachelor’s in nursing in 2016. Her nursing career has consisted of service at Titus Regional Medical Center as an LVN, hospice field and quality nurse, home health case manager, ETMC floor nurse and different roles as a registered nurse in hospice. She began her service with Cypress Basin Hospice in 2009 as a LVN field nurse and returned to serve with Cypress in 2016.
Jordan has been serving with Cypress Basin Hospice as clinical director since August 2016 and interim executive director at Cypress Basin Hospice since November 2018. She obtained her certification as a hospice and palliative care nurse in 2017.
Jordan made the choice to serve with Cypress Basin Hospice in 2009 for her grandad.
“I’ll always remember Janet the nurse allowing me to watch her take care of my grandad,” she said. “She answered all my questions and took such excellent compassionate care of him. The mission of Cypress Basin Hospice matches perfectly with my own personal nursing practice. Working with Cypress Basin Hospice allows me to give back to my community every day.”
Jordan lives in Pittsburg with her husband of 18 years, Chris, and their three children; Hannah, Cayley and Jacob. In her free time, Ashley enjoys spending quality time with her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.