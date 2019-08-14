The Downtown Food Pantry feeds hundreds of families each month, and local businesses are teaming up to help the nonprofit serve as many people as possible.
Kindred Hospice, in partnership with several local businesses, is hosting a food drive to benefit the food pantry.
Hospice specialist Kelly Draper said Kindred Hospice does a nationwide drive every year in August, and each Kindred Hospice location chooses a donation recipient in its area. This year, she said choosing the Downtown Food Pantry was a no-brainer.
“They’re giving out more food and helping more people, so they need more food to meet that demand, and we want to do what we can to help,” Draper said.
She said that though this is the first year they’ve done the drive for the food pantry, she hopes to see it become an annual event.
The drive lasts until the end of the month, and people are asked to drop nonperishable items off at any of the partnering businesses.
“Any food is great, as long as it’s nonperishable,” Draper said. “You can donate however you want; if you want to donate in bulk, then that’s fine. If you want to donate individual items, that’s fine too.
“Nothing is too small. If you can only bring one or two cans, that’s perfect. A lot of people making small donations still makes a big difference.”
Draper said people may make monetary donations and can drop checks off at one of the drop-off locations or at the Downtown Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry St. in Paris.
The partnering businesses and organizations serving as drop-off points are The Paris News, Norment and Landers Insurance Agency, First Federal Bank, Southside Baptist Church, Mays Home Health, Paris Apothecary, Paris Physical Therapy, Tony’s Tuxes and Lamar Companies.
Draper said any organization or business is welcome to become a drop-off location, and can call volunteer coordinator Marilyn Miles at 903-454-1107.
