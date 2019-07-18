Paris Junior College is hosting a Junior Law Enforcement Academy July 29 through Aug. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The academy, for young people in sixth through ninth grade, teaches what it takes to be a policeman, judge, lawyer or jailer.
Participants will join in with some of the city’s finest and learn about police operations, jail operations and court procedures. Each day students will visit a different location, including the police department, jail, and courthouse. Students will return to Paris Junior College at the end the week to learn self defense and process a crime scene to figure out “Who Done It?”
To learn more or sign up, please call 903-782-0447.
