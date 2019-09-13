DALLAS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public input on its National Water Reuse Action Plan draft during a 90-day comment period.
The plan, announced Tuesday at the 34th annual WateReuse Symposium in San Diego, California, identifies priority actions and collaboration between governmental and non-governmental organizations to bolster safe and reliable water supplies for human consumption, agriculture, business, industry, recreation and healthy ecosystems.
“Forty states anticipate experiencing fresh water shortages in certain regions within their borders over the next decade,” said David Ross, EPA’s assistant administrator for water. “Diversifying our nation’s water portfolio must be a nationwide priority, and water reuse has the potential to ensure the viability of our water economy for generations to come.”
“EPA has a strong history of partnering with our Region 6 states on water conservation, such as with our memo of understanding with New Mexico on reusing wastewater from oil and gas activities,” regional administrator Ken McQueen said. “We look forward to expanding that partnership to help more communities create more certainty in their water supplies.”
The National Water Reuse Action Plan is the first initiative of this magnitude that is coordinated across the water sector. It was built upon extensive outreach, research and prior engagement with the water sector. The inclusive approach used to develop the draft plan recognizes that meaningful advancement of water reuse is best accomplished by working cooperatively with all water sector stakeholders.
The draft plan incorporates federal, state, tribal and local water perspectives and highlights key actions that support consideration and implementation of water reuse. EPA’s goal is to issue a final plan that will include clear commitments and milestones for actions that will further water reuse to bolster the sustainability, security and resilience of the nation’s water resources.
The draft plan was announced during a panel discussion with federal partners: the Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Department of Interior, Department of the Army, Bureau of Reclamation and the Council on Environmental Quality.
“USDA works side-by-side with agricultural producers—with the help of public and private partners—to make land management decisions that benefit natural resources, including conservation and reuse of water,” said Bill Northey, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s under secretary for farm production and conservation. “Voluntary conservation on agricultural lands is one of the tools we have to address water challenges.”
EPA is soliciting public input through a 90-day public comment period. For information, visit www.epa.gov/waterreuse/water-reuse-action-plan.
