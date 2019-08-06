Kimberley Dian Hancock, 36, of Blossom, was surrounded by family and friends when she passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center following a sixteen month battle with breast cancer.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. John Purviance officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kimberley was born on June 4, 1983, in Paris. She graduated from Rivercrest High School and worked 12 years at First Federal Community Bank. She then became a stay-at-home mom for her children.
She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Douglas Roberts; and an uncle, James Taylor.
Survivors include her husband, Brandon Hancock, whom she married on June 13, 2015; four children, Easton Hancock, Braxton Hancock, Kaseton Hancock and Brynlee Hancock; her mother, Sherry Yeatman; her father, Johnny Lee Exum, Eddie Belcher, whom she thought of as a second dad; her mother-in-law, Lisa Hignight and husband, Mitch; two brothers, Justin Exum and wife, Courtney and Kevin Yeatman and wife, Honey; a sister, Jessi Exum; a cousin, whom she thought of as a sister, Amy Brown and husband, Brent; grandparents, Sandra Taylor, Sharon Roberts, Johnny and Sharon Exum and Lula Mae Powell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cole and Erica Hignight and Kristi and Demetrius Sims; aunts and uncles, Angela and Glenn Bryan, Christy and Clay Robinson and Deidra and Mark House; nieces and nephews, Dilin Exum, Lynnlee Exum, Hollan Exum, Reed Yeatman, Evan Hignight, Brinlee Hignight, Aiden Hignight and Kashton Sims; along with several cousins and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Chris Turner, Mark Gray, Brodie Belcher, Brent Brown, Mark House and Nathan Leverett. Honorary bearers will be, Justin Exum, Kevin Yeatman, Cole Hignight, Eddie Belcher, David Bryan, Glenn Bryan and all her nephews.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Mark Campbell, the nursing staff on 5 West at Paris Regional Medical Center and special caretakers, Diana Shefts and Alexis Shanahan for the loving care given their loved one.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
