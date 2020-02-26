Good morning, Red River Valley!
If you thought this morning was cold, just wait until tonight.
Brisk northwesterly winds will help clear this morning’s clouds from the sky, although they’ll also limit the high temperature to about 15 degrees below normal. Clearer skies also will allow for radiational cooling that will foster sub-freezing temperatures into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight’s low is expected to fall to about 28 degrees.
First, however, today’s high is forecast at about 45 degrees, although winds will usher in cold northern air that will cut into the “feels like” temperature with wind chill, National Weather Service chief program officer Jose Garcia wrote in forecast discussion. Expect sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph as this morning’s cold front pushes through the region.
“The return of southwest winds on Thursday will mean a warming trend...” meteorologist Matthew Stalley wrote, adding that a weak cold front overnight Thursday will have little effect on temperatures but will help to keep drier northern air flowing in that will prevent moisture from returning.
Translation: It’s going to be warm and dry.
According to the extended forecast, Thursday’s daytime temperature will return to the mid-50s, giving way to the low 60s on Friday and mid-70s by Saturday. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s through at least Monday, when a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms also returns.
Bundle up, and have a great Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.