For those who knew and loved Layton Slade Baker, the first thing they mention is his heart.
“Slade’s best trait was his heart,” said his father, Michael “Craig” Baker. “He loves to give. You will never outgive Slade. He’s just a kind, gentle soul. He lived to make you happy. Everything people said, he was.”
Craig’s wife, Heather, described Slade as “pure joy.”
“Wherever he is, he is the life of that situation,” she said. “In a room full of darkness, he could bring the light. And that’s the truth.”
Slade was born Sept. 4, 1995, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Craig Baker and Kelly Hazlerig Baker. Craig and Heather remember many things about him: his presence, his joy, his faith, his athletic accomplishments on the baseball and football fields. After moving to Texarkana, Slade became a member of First Baptist Church and worked as a youth ministry intern. Throughout his entire life, his Christian faith was deeply important to him — the essence of who he was, the couple said.
“His passion was so deep. He loved God so much that he attracted people to hear the Word,” Heather said. “What he knew was real. A lot of people question their faith; Slade never did that. All throughout his life, he never questioned who God is and what God can do and what our purpose here on earth was.”
While Slade didn’t grow up wanting to be a firefighter, the opportunity to serve others is what drew him to the job, his parents said. Slade attended firefighter school in Texarkana, then moved to Paris in 2017 to serve on the Paris Fire Department. He loved being a fireman and loved the men he worked with, his parents said.
“He would work five, six days a week in a row. He loved what he did,” Craig said.
Slade would often work holidays so his fellow firefighters could go home and be with their families, Heather said. While he considered moving back to Louisiana, closer to home and family, his love for Paris Fire Department is what kept him here.
For Craig, his proudest moment has been talking to members of the fire department and hearing how Slade made a lasting impression on their lives.
“The fire chief I met, he told me, ‘your son changed the way I live.’ A 24-year-old kid made an impact on him,” Craig said. “When grown people tell you that no accomplishment made me happier.”
Craig and Heather have been overwhelmed by the love, recognition and support from the fire department and the city of Paris, they said.
“The guys at the fire department, I will always be indebted to. They just took care of Slade and loved him, and I’d just like to say ‘we thank you for loving our son’ — and the people in Paris that met him,” Craig said.
“If anyone gets anything out of this story, see the light that he shone bright,” Heather said. “He did not live a perfect life, but he did have faith that was immeasurable.”
The Bakers’ proudest moment has been seeing the legacy Slade left behind — at home with friends and family, but especially in Paris.
“My greatest joy is that he moved to a different state, and that little city adores my son,” Craig said, his voice breaking. “That’s the proudest I’ve ever been of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.