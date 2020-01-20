Chisum Middle School came home yet again with another UIL win Dec. 13, 2019. This was no surprise to the students and faculty who have worked countless hours since August to prepare for this competition.
This year is the school's 23rd consecutive win.
"Chisum Middle School is extremely proud of its hard working students and staff, and the school is already preparing for next year's competition," school officials said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.