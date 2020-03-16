HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education has ordered the closure of all state schools through April 6. Hugo High School announced the closure on its website, adding it could be extended past April 6.
“Instruction, conferences, and extracurriculars will not take place during this time,” the Hugo High School notification states. “Essential clerical, maintenance, and child nutrition may take place. No one should panic about a loss of wages or about state testing. Both of these issues will be addressed ASAP. Meetings (small groups or virtual) will be held very soon to plan how we can supply meals and provide learning resources for our students.”
The closure order comes after an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education called for by Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Monday. Hofmeister said the OSDE will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with state health experts to determine if it will be necessary to extend the closure.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” Hofmeister said. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else. The OSDE has been working around the clock, and will continue to do so, to ease the burden of schools during this challenging time.”
“This decision is not made lightly, but it is the right thing to do based on current guidance from the CDC,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “This closure will allow us time to further understand how COVID-19 is affecting Oklahoma and give students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of the virus. We know closing schools has a significant impact on families, and we are committed to doing what we can to lessen that impact as we work to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans.”
Hofmeister added the education department is working to ensure the closure doesn’t negatively impact school employees, and it is working on issuing guidance on state assessments, school accountability and student attendance. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday waived STAAR testing requirements, and school superintendents began developing plans for possible long-term closures.
The OSDE received U.S. Department of Agriculture approval for waivers to allow meal service to continue during school closures. Meals will be available at no cost to low-income children.
Meanwhile, tribal leaders across the state announced plans Monday to shut down casinos, including the Chickasaw Nation's massive WinStar World Casino and Resort, which draws tourists from the Dallas area, and the Choctaw Nation’s Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, including travel plaza gaming locations, resorts and concert venues.
Legislative leaders also said they would limit access to the Capitol to elected officials, essential state workers and journalists. The Legislature planned to meet today and then take the rest of the week off, before reassessing whether to return to work next Monday.
At least 10 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the state Department of Health. Positive tests have been reported in Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne and Tulsa counties, and health officials said there is evidence of community spread, which is when health officials aren't sure how or where a person became infected.
“Community spread has been identified in Oklahoma over the weekend, and that was identified in Cleveland County," said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
