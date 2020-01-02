First Christian Church is hosting their monthly first responder breakfast Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The menu will be eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.
First Christian Church is hosting their monthly first responder breakfast Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The menu will be eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.