First Christian Church Breakfast
The men of First Christian Church stand to welcome first responders, like the Lamar County Sheriff's Office employees pictured, in July 2019 to their monthly appreciation breakfast.

 Submitted Photo

First Christian Church is hosting their monthly first responder breakfast Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The menu will be eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

