JULY 22 to JULY 23
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Rowdy James Wooten, 23: Motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, in a drug free zone.
Gracie Mae Carter, 62: County court commit/driving while intoxicated.
Jackson Blake Thompson, 21: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, judgment nisi/driving while licenses invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
