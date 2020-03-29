Lamar County health officials on Friday confirmed the second and third Covid-19 cases just hours after the city leaders expressed concerns about people’s compliance with calls for Paris residents to stay home and avoid contact with others to curb the spread of the potentially fatal contagion.
A drive through Paris shows schools, churches, restaurants, clubs, retail stores and scores of other businesses closed due to the pandemic, with many people staying home. Traffic is light on city streets, and many parking lots at shopping centers contain far fewer cars than normal.
“The need to help contain the spread of the virus has affected just about everyone in the city, and one of the areas most affected is law enforcement,” Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said. “I compared the calls for service from March 1 through March 25 for 2019 and 2020. I removed the activities of traffic stops and officer meal breaks to see if there has been a change to our call load regarding people calling in for service, and it was significant.”
According to Hundley, calls for service to the police department for the first 25 days of March this year totaled 2,485, down 228 calls from 2,713 the previous year. Traffic stops also declined, from 385 last year to 247 this year, a drop of 138 calls.
Arrests by Paris police officers are down significantly, with reports showing no arrests made for several days this week alone, as well as a dearth of bookings into the Lamar County Jail.
For the period noted, the number of assault calls has increased by five, Hundley said, and family disturbance calls have gone up by 13.
According to domestic abuse experts, abusers can easily be triggered by stress and a perception of a lack of control over their lives, leading them to lash out at those they live with. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus first began spreading, authorities in China and later in Italy reported a spike in domestic abuse cases as people were ordered to stay home to avoid the virus.
In Paris, Hundley recalled an incident in which police responded to a call reporting a neighbor having a coughing fit in their front yard. When officers arrived, the coughing neighbor proved to not have any symptoms of the virus, and the officer was able to settle the dispute.
“We have started seeing just a few calls regarding more than 10 people gathered up, but outside,” Hundley said. “In the few that we’ve had, once the people were reminded about the disaster declarations and what they entailed, they complied with our request to limit to 10 or less and think about the social distance thing.”
Hundley decried the panic buying that has taken place in the city.
“The buying out the store attitude should really stop,” he said, “(It) has stressed the country’s supply/delivery system and just a little patience would help us get back close to normal stocking. There is not a shortage of items except for the unheard of hoarding. The retail companies have an inventory system in place that is well done with usual consumption. I personally have not bought anything more than usual and many people I know haven’t.”
“I’ll have to echo what’s been put out since the start,” the chief said. “Hand washing, social distancing, staying home, especially staying home if you’re ill or sick.
“At this time, we’re faced with a lot of unknowns and when people are faced with the unknown, fear can certainly lead to irrational acts,” he said. “We are seeing so many good actions in our community from supporting those businesses that have closed and so many other businesses supporting the community. This is a scary time and fortunately, as in most times of need, the good deeds and good people can really outnumber the bad things that take place.”
