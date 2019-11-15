Good morning, Red River Valley!
Not much has changed since the previous forecast - today will be sunny with a high of 56 and a north wind about 5 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 32, slightly more chilly than this morning's pre-dawn temperature of 35, although wind chill made it feel more like 28 at around 4:30 a.m.
All of this weather is thanks to a high pressure system building from the west and much drier air from the north. As a result, don't look for much change Saturday as the forecast calls for a high of 57 under sunny skies. As winds transition to come from the south, Saturday night should see some clouds roll in as the low drops to about 36.
Early morning chills and days just warm enough to take off the jacket - now this is fall. Enjoy your Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.