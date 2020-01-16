Fitness and technology are mixing like never before, and some schools around the nation are getting into the mix.
A school in Virginia recently allowed for some of its students to use a personal fitness tracker, monitored by a coach from the school, as a sort of online physical fitness class. The students, with the help of a coach, set fitness goals for each month and worked out on their personal time. The change let the students take another honors course for their degree plan.
Coaches across Lamar County had mixed reactions to the idea of the program.
Using a fitness tracker for physical education would encourage students, Paris ISD Coach Tony Grosso said.
“I think they would get more involved in
walking,” he said. “I think it’s a good idea. I think enthusiasm would be better. They have something visual they can focus on while they are walking.”
Prairiland ISD Athletic Director Greg Mouser said he could see a net benefit to the students.
“It does make sense, especially considering how crunched some of our kids get,” he said.
Recently, Grosso said he listened to a report about how several years down the road 90% of the population was expected to be obese. And, more and more these days, it seems physical education is getting pushed out of curriculums, he said.
Using a fitness tracker would get students more involved in their own personal health, Grosso said.
“One of the major factors of kids’ lives is nutrition and exercise,” he said.
On the flip side, the cost of using a fitness tracker would be too high for rural high schools.
“It sounds like a great idea, but it seems the cost would more that we want to pay,” said Darren Pevey, the Chisum ISD athletic director. “I’m still of the mindset that if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
Also, taking the physical education class out of the school might not help students in some areas.
“There are social skills you develop (like sportsmanship),” Pevey said.
“It seems more time efficient, and you could use that time for the classroom, but I think physical education is just as important as the classroom.”
Mouser and Grosso said they both have personal fitness trackers they use for themselves, but the potential accountability of the students using a fitness tracker might run into a few problems.
“It sounds like a way to get the P.E. credit without having to be in the classroom,” Mouser said. “It sounds like a good idea, but part of the downside is if they are not in a classroom (or gym) with a teacher, … they could stick that thing on their dog. You don’t have eyes on them.”
Still, Grosso and Mouser said it was potentially a good idea for their classes. But, the cost currently was more than their budgets could handle.
“Could we use it? Absolutely,” Mouser said. “Do we have the financial means? … No. But, I see where it could be beneficial.”
